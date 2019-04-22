Vigil held in Camden after shooting leaves 2 teens dead

EMBED More News Videos <iframe width="476" height="267" src="https://6abc.com/video/embed/?pid=5262732" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen></iframe> Police investigate triple shooting in Camden: as seen on Action News at 7 a.m., April 21, 2019

CAMDEN, N.J. (WPVI) -- Officials say two teens are dead and one is in the hospital after a gunman opened fire on a group in a Camden park early Sunday.It happened around 12:45 a.m. in the Von Nieda Park at North 29th Street and River Avenue.Officials said the victims were a part of a group in the park when at least one person opened fire into the group.Police transported the teens to Cooper University Hospital.According to investigators, 17-year-old Sincere Howard and 19-year-old Shirleen Caban, both of Camden, were pronounced dead at the hospital shortly before 1 a.m.On Sunday afternoon, Woodrow Wilson High School posted a photo of Howard, sending condolences to the teen's family."Woodrow Wilson High School Community Mourns the loss of our beloved student Sincere Howard. Our deepest condolences goes out to the family during these hard times," the post read.Officials said a third victim, an 18-year-old woman from Sewell, is currently receiving treatment.An emotional vigil was held Sunday evening in Camden."I'm hurt. I'm broken. It really took the city because they were loved by everybody. They didn't mess with nobody. Nobody expected this. So it's really hard for us right now," said Thalia Cruz, who was friends with the victims.The Camden County Prosecutor's Office said the investigation into the shootings is ongoing. No arrests have been made at this time.Anyone with information is urged to contact Camden County Prosecutor's Office Detective Lee Hopkins at (856) 225-8623 or Camden County Police Detective Colin O'Sullivan at (856) 757-7420.