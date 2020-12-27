Sports

Villanova Wildcats men's basketball pauses activities after coach Jay Wright tests positive for COVID-19

Villanova head coach Jay Wright speaks during a news conference at the men's college basketball NCAA Tournament, Friday, March 22, 2019. (AP Photo/Elise Amendola)

VILLANOVA, Pennsylvania -- Villanova coach Jay Wright has tested positive for COVID-19, the school announced Sunday, and the No. 5 Wildcats are pausing all team activities.

One other Villanova staff member also tested positive.



"Our players have been very diligent and disciplined with all of the COVID protocols," Wright said in a statement. "Unfortunately, we have had two staff members test positive. I am one of them. My symptoms are mild, and we remain connected as a team and staff by phone and Zoom."

Villanova's game against Xavier, scheduled for Jan. 2, has been postponed, but the school said no determination has been made for games beyond this week.

The Wildcats are scheduled to face DePaul on Jan. 5 and Marquette on Jan. 8.

Earlier this month, Villanova postponed a game against St. John's scheduled for Dec. 30 so the Wildcats' players could go home and take a break.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
sportsvillanovavillanovabasketballsports
Copyright © 2020 ESPN Internet Ventures. All rights reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Suspect in Nashville explosion died in blast: US officials
'This is the 5th time:' Logan house catches fire damaging neighboring homes
Japan closes borders to block spread of new COVID-19 variant
US serviceman charged in Illinois bowling alley shooting that killed 3
Unemployment benefits expire for millions as shutdown looms
Pro wrestler known as Luke Harper, Brodie Lee dies at 41
Hundreds still waiting for power after Christmas Eve storm
Show More
AccuWeather: Partly Cloudy Overnight
Philadelphia police investigate death of 18-year-old man
Can Hurts be franchise QB? Jaws' Cowboys-Eagles prediction
Man critically injured after crashing into 2 utility poles in Tioga
Tiny houses could help homeless get back on their feet
More TOP STORIES News