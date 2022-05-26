15-year-old dies after shooting in Vineland, NJ

VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A teenager was shot and killed in Vineland, New Jersey Thursday morning, according to officials.It happened around 11:45 a.m. on the 1800 block of North Delsea Drive.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office said a 15-year-old male was transported to an area hospital after being shot. He was later pronounced dead.The victim has not been identified.No arrests have been made.Anyone with information on this case is asked to call Detective Dave Cavagnaro of the Vineland Police Department at 856-460-0805 or Detective Chris Johnson of the Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office - Major Crimes Unit at 609-579-1431.