Vineland police officer under investigation for excessive force

EMBED </>More Videos

Vineland officer under investigation for execessive force. Tamala Edwards reports during Action News Mornings on January 15, 2019.

VINELAND, N.J. (WPVI) --
A Vineland police officer is under investigation for using excessive force against a man, leaving him in critical condition.

It happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Inspira Medical Center.

Anastasia Oslin says an officer tried to arrest her 60-year-old father who was intoxicated.



In the process, she says, the officer threw her father to the ground to restrain him. He is now in the hospital with a fractured skull.



"The cop was wearing a body camera, so I want to see this footage to see what was the real story and why they needed have so much force on him," Oslin said.

The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.
------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
new jersey newspolice officerexcessive forceVineland
(Copyright ©2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Top Stories
Gunman dead after hostage incident at New Jersey UPS facility
Phila. airport's TSA screening not yet seeing shutdown impact
Charging documents reveal suspect's tactics, horrific new details in Jayme Closs kidnapping
Carol Channing dies at 97: Publicist
'The Flash' sends gift to teen who saved family from fire
AccuWeather: 2 Chances of Snow
35 years later: 7-year-old's murder remains unsolved in A.C.
New Gillette ad asks 'Is this the best a man can get?'
Show More
Trump buys burgers and fries for national champs amid shutdown
Eagles fans tell Alshon Jeffery: We got your back
Search for suspect in armed robbery of food delivery driver
NJ investigates $1M DraftKings tourney with bet timing issues
Woman drinking wine from Pringles can banned from Walmart
More News