A Vineland police officer is under investigation for using excessive force against a man, leaving him in critical condition.It happened around 4:20 p.m. Saturday in the parking lot of Inspira Medical Center.Anastasia Oslin says an officer tried to arrest her 60-year-old father who was intoxicated.In the process, she says, the officer threw her father to the ground to restrain him. He is now in the hospital with a fractured skull."The cop was wearing a body camera, so I want to see this footage to see what was the real story and why they needed have so much force on him," Oslin said.The Cumberland County Prosecutor's Office is investigating the incident.------