Police determine shooting at Vineland, New Jersey hospital to be self-inflicted

By 6abc Digital Staff
Saturday, September 9, 2023 4:01PM
VINELAND, New Jersey (WPVI) -- Police determined that a shooting at a Vineland, New Jersey hospital on Saturday morning was self-inflicted.

Authorities responded to Inspira Medical Center on W. Sherman Avenue at about 8:40 a.m. for reports of an active shooter.

When police arrived, they determined there was not an active shooter but that there was an isolated incident within the hospital.

There was a brief lockdown at the hospital, but that has since been lifted.

There is no danger to patients, staff, or visitors at the facility, police said.

"This was an isolated incident. The firearm was immediately secured by our security team and no others were physically harmed," officials said in a statement.

