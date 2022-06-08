Vintage Wine Bar and Bistro pouring up a rainbow of wines for Pride

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- In Midtown Village, classic wine bar Vintage is a great place for customers to expand their palates.Traditional wines are next to new world offerings, and choices are expansive with more than 30 wines available by the glass or bottle.General Manager Jillian Encarnation has been in the hospitality industry since helping with her family's restaurant when she was young, then rising through the ranks at award-winning local restaurants.Her goal is to make wine - and learning about wine - approachable and accessible to all.In honor of Pride Month, drink specials are being offered, including a 'Rainbow Flight' that features a sampling of wines from different parts of the world.Also available are cocktails, beers, small plates, and entrees.129 S. 13th Street, Philadelphia, PA 19107215-922-3095