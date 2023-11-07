We visit a new venue that features live music at night, a nightclub late night and amazing eats and drinks throughout the evening.

Vinyl adds a new twist to the live music scene in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Vinyl is a new venue in Center City for live music, entertainment, and nightlife.

Rob Wasserman, owner of Rittenhouse restaurant Rouge, and Josh Zwirzina, owner of nightclub The Ave Live, joined together to create Vinyl.

Vinyl opened this past July and is first come first serve at the bar and high-top tables.

Owners give local musicians the opportunity to play at Vinyl and provide a good time for those in the city.

Happy Hour is every Wednesday through Saturday from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. where all items on the menu are half off. Vinyl offers Sunday Brunch where you can watch the Eagles game on the big screen.

The menu consists of bite-size snacks like pierogis, beef burger sliders, and flatbreads.

Each cocktail has a unique name inspired by song lyrics. Try their take on a Black Manhattan called "Lightning Strike"; a Rihanna reference from the Calvin Harris song, "This Is What You Came For."

Latenight Vinyl transforms into a nightclub where DJs play different genres of music.

Vinyl is open Wednesday through Sunday.

Vinyl | Facebook | Instagram

215 S 15th Street, Philadelphia PA 19102