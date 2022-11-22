Suspect who kidnapped woman, child in Virginia captured in Pennsylvania Walmart

According to authorities, the suspect used a weapon and took them to Pennsylvania.

WILKES-BARRE, Pennsylvania (WPVI) -- A kidnapping suspect who abducted a mother and her child in Virginia was tracked down to a Walmart in Pennsylvania where police took action.

Wilkes-Barre Township police say they were contacted Tuesday by investigators in Virginia regarding a woman and her child who had been kidnapped.

Virginia investigators told Wilkes-Barre police they received information that the suspect and the two victims were inside the Walmart in their Pennsylvania town.

Wilkes-Barre police officers responded to the store.

Police say undercover detectives went into the store and found the male suspect. When the suspect walked away from the victims, officers moved in and took him into custody without incident.

Police say the child and mother were found unharmed.

The suspect was arraigned and taken to Luzerne County Correctional Facility to await extradition to Virginia.

Wilkes-Barre police did not release any further details about the kidnapping.

Authorities say several customers approached management at the Walmart to report an active shooter or a person running around with a gun inside the store.

Wilkes-Barre police say there was never an active shooter or a gunman loose inside the Walmart.