Education

Malcolm Jenkins giving keynote address at Philly virtual graduation

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Former Eagle Malcolm Jenkins, who participated in peaceful protests in Philadelphia and has been out front in calls for social justice, will address the city's graduating class of 2020 on Tuesday.

Seniors will don their caps and gowns from home for a virtual commencement starting at 11 a.m.

RELATED: Malcolm Jenkins writes to Philly: 'Can we still be friends?'

In announcing Jenkins' appearance, the School District of Philadelphia said the New Orleans Saints' safety is "a leader on and off the field, he is the perfect person to celebrate the resiliency and promise of our Class of 2020 grads!"



The ceremony will also include an original performance by a graduating senior, remarks by students and Mayor Jim Kenney, a video collage and more.

Grads will also be treated to a remote after-party to make up for missing this year's prom.
