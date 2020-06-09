Malcolm Jenkins giving keynote address at Philly virtual graduation

Seniors will don their caps and gowns from home for a virtual commencement starting at 11 a.m.
In announcing Jenkins' appearance, the School District of Philadelphia said the New Orleans Saints' safety is "a leader on and off the field, he is the perfect person to celebrate the resiliency and promise of our Class of 2020 grads!"
We’re pleased to announce that 2x Super Bowl champ @malcolmjenkins will be our Virtual Graduation Ceremony keynote speaker on June 9! A leader on & off the field, he is the perfect person to celebrate the resiliency and promise of our Class of 2020 grads! https://t.co/tFpY0pywgZ pic.twitter.com/z43eyRVvmm— Philadelphia Schools (@PHLschools) May 28, 2020
The ceremony will also include an original performance by a graduating senior, remarks by students and Mayor Jim Kenney, a video collage and more.
Grads will also be treated to a remote after-party to make up for missing this year's prom.