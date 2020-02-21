6abc's Visions celebrates Black History Month

PAFA presents "Awakened in You"


The Pennsylvania Academy of Fine Arts newest exhibit "Awakened in You": The Collection of Dr. Constance E. Clayton is on display through July.

Throughout her career, Dr. Clayton has used her platform not only to further educational opportunities for students, but also to highlight African American artists and their contributions to the wider scope of American art history.

In March of 2019, Dr. Clayton gifted more than 70 pieces of art from her extensive collection to PAFA. The exhibit includes more than 70 works from major African American artists. It also served as the perfect backdrop for our Visions special celebrating Black History Month.

118-128 N Broad St, Philadelphia, PA 19102

"Awakened in You": The Collection of Dr. Constance E. Clayton
February 21, 2020-July 12

Examining modern-day redlining in Philadelphia


Redlining is a term rife with historic meaning for the African American community, and it may be a practice you think was relegated to the past.

But as Sharrie Williams shows us, it's still going on today, in neighborhoods across Philadelphia and in cities around the country.


To file a complaint, visit the Pennsylvania Office of Attorney General's website or email Discrimination@attorneygeneral.gov, or call 717-787-0882.

City Assistance:
Philly First Home: Grant program for qualifying first time home buyers: Website

Restore Repair Renew: Low interest loan program for home repairs | Website
restorerepairrenew@phmc.org
877-515-0575

Reveal: Center for Investigative Journalism Report | To Read the Full Report

Boss Ladies: Three black pioneers shaking up the city


Three black women are breaking new ground.

Danielle Outlaw is Philadelphia's first African American female Police Commissioner. The 20-year veteran has worked in Oakland and Portland and now she is Philadelphia's top cop. She tells us about her approach to leadership and how she is taking on Philadelphia's increasingly dangerous murder rate.

Kendra Brooks is the first Working Families Party candidate to ever win a seat on Philadelphia's City Council. She's been an activist for decades and shares how her new role won't change her approach to bringing the people of Philadelphia what they need.

The Honorable Tamika Montgomery-Reeves is the first black woman to sit on Delaware's Highest Court. See the impact the newest member of the high court is having in Delaware.

Philly Proud: Brotherhood engaging troubled youth


The Brothahood Foundation is a group of African American men giving back to some of the most troubled kids in the region.

6abc's Sharrie Williams looks at the group's work with this week's Philly Proud.

Kenny Duncan is using his world-renowned skills as a barber to build a better Philadelphia..


Building a better community, one cut at a time


Kenny Duncan, the master barber at Main Attraction Unisex Salon, hopes to continue developing young minds in West Philadelphia with his incredible talents!
5610 Lancaster Ave, Philadelphia, PA 19139

Triple the Fitness With Triyo


If you happen to be a gym-goer in the Rittenhouse area, and you think you're seeing the same trainer teaching classes at three different gyms.

You're not seeing triple, you're seeing triplets!

We met up with these three young brothers who have been into fitness their whole lives, and now at age 23, are literally making it their business.

Shows and exhibits to celebrate Black History Month in Philly


Philadelphia features a litany of shows to remember, learn and celebrate African American culture -- from photo exhibits to the tracks of the Underground Railroad.

Brandywine River Museum of Art

1 Hoffmans Mill Rd, Chadds Ford, Pa. 19317
610-388-2700

The Underground Railroad Museum | Events and tickets
Belmont Mansion
2000 Belmont Mansion Dr, Philadelphia, Pa. 19131
215-878-8844

My General Tubman | Show schedule and tickets
Arden Theatre
Through March 15th
40 N. 2nd Street, Philadelphia, Pa 19106
215-922-1122

The Gift Of Life: How "The Talent" Got Off the Mat


Glenn "The Talent" Turner was a regular on the pro boxing circuit in Philadelphia.

His ever-changing hair color was an easy way to spot him but you couldn't miss his ability in the ring.

After a career of boxing, Turner found himself in very critical medical need. With help from the Gift of Life Donor Program, he was able to get the transplant he so desperately needed and has been able to get back in the ring.

After a career boxing, Glenn Turner faced his biggest fight due to a critical medical need. A transplant from the Gift of Life helped pick him up off the mat.

Overheard at Tredici with Ajay Raju
Ajay Raju, a regular panelist on Inside Story, is the Chairman and CEO of Dilworth Paxson LLP. Listen as Ajay sits down with the cities' top executives and power figures and learn how they became successful.


6abc Celebrates Black History Month



