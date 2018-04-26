Volunteer firefighter pleads guilty to indecent assault

A volunteer firefighter, accused of inappropriately touching a teenage girl, has struck a plea deal.Thirty-year-old Anthony Tinney of Eddystone agreed to plead guilty to charges of indecent assault and corruption of minors.Police say he inappropriately touched a 13-year-old girl several times.According to officials, Tinney was a friend of the girl's parents, and on occasion, her babysitter.Officials have not yet set a date for his sentencing.------