2020 voter guide for a critical, and unusual, election

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- This is undoubtedly both an unusual and critical election, so in an effort to make your vote count, we've put together a voter guide.
"As someone who is from Pennsylvania, which is a swing state, I think my vote is incredibly important. But also as a black woman, you know, people have died for my right to vote. So in that way, I also think it's incredibly important," said Nadira Goffe of North Philadelphia.
But there are concerns.
"I think that there is so much confusion right now about first off how to vote how to properly vote how to make sure that we're doing all of the right things," said Johanna Piazza of Philadelphia's Fairmount section.
One common question: If I requested a mail-in ballot, can I change my mind and vote in-person on Election Day?
"If you receive your mail-in ballot and decide you want to vote at the polls on Election Day, you can bring your mail and ballot with you," said Al Schmidt, Philadelphia City Commissioner.
That ballot will be voided so you can vote on the machine in-person. If you don't take your mail-in ballot with you, you can still vote at the polls but with a provisional ballot, essentially a paper ballot.
"And that makes sure on our end, we check to make sure you did not, in fact, return your mail-in ballot and show up at the polls to vote," said Schmidt.
If you do use a mail-in ballot, here's a common don't: do not put extra marks on your ballot or make any corrections. If you make a mistake on your ballot, you must request a replacement, you can do that by visiting https://www.philadelphiavotes.com/en/voters/mail-in-and-absentee-ballots or call the County Board of Elections at 215-686-3469.
And avoid sending in what is being called a naked ballot. Put your ballot in the smaller envelope, seal it, and do not write anything on that envelope. Then place that envelope into the larger envelope and seal it as well.
"The purpose of the secrecy envelope is just separate the vote from the vote. So we can't ever see how someone voted," said Schmidt.
You must fill out, date, and sign that outer envelope. It says Voter's Declaration on the back.
Then you can mail or hand-deliver your ballot to your county election office or go to a satellite voting office, if there's one available in your area.
And remember, if you haven't yet registered to vote, you can do that right now at one of those satellite election offices. You can also request a mail-in ballot, receive it, and vote all at that same location.
How should you return your ballot? And what about the satellite election offices now open?
More answers below:
