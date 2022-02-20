Man arrested in connection to Walgreens robbery in Bear, Delaware

BEAR, Delaware (WPVI) -- Delaware State Police have arrested a man in connection to a robbery.Police say 43-year-old Thomas Maney held up the Walgreens pharmacy in the 100 block of Pulaski Highway in Bear.They say Maney waited for someone to exit out the back, and demanded controlled substances from the pharmacy.Police say they found Maney a short time later, hiding in a drainage ditch.He's charged with robbery, and was taken to prison, unable to post bond.