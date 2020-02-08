Mysterious odor sickens Walmart customers in Little Egg Harbor

LITTLE EGG HARBOR, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A mysterious odor at a Walmart in Little Egg Harbor, Ocean County sickened customers.Crews responded to the store on the 600 block of Route 9 around 10:45 p.m. Friday after several customers complained of a diesel fuel smell.All customers were evacuated from the store.Paramedics evaluated more than two dozen people at the scene.Firefighters used large fans to clear the smell out of the store.Crews were working to determine the cause of the odor, but Action News has not been told of the source at this time.The store was reopened to shoppers later in the night.