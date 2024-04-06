Norristown and Willingboro teens among those chosen for Disney Dreamers Academy

Disney Dreamers Academy lets the kids know anything is possible.

ORLANDO, Florida (WPVI) -- In the place where dreams come true, one group of kids is being encouraged to dream big. They're the 2024 class of the Disney Dreamers Academy spending the week at Walt Disney World Resort.

On Friday, one lucky group got to see the inner workings of one of the world's largest indoor aquariums. The deep dive into the Living Seas Pavilion was especially for students in Disney Dreamers Academy.

The program invites 100 kids from across the country to Magic Kingdom, encouraging them all to dream big.

"Being able to be with so many people who will be the future and who will guide me in so many ways, it's incredible," said actress Dara Reneé, who stars in Disney's "High School Musical: The Musical: The Series." She serves as the so-called "DREAMbassador" for this year's festivities.

The marine biology living lab was one of 14 that were offered. Each kid got to pick their own living lab to attend. Diniel Luna-Hernandez, of Norristown, chose the education lab because it aligns with her dream.

"I'm doing education," she said. "I want so badly to move to Florida. My plan now is to do the Disney college program."

Nathaniel Davies, of Willingboro, New Jersey, has a different dream.

"I got a lot of things I want to be, I want to be an animator, a fashion designer," he said.

Disney Dreamers Academy lets the kids know anything is possible. It's a message that's echoed by celebrity guests including actor Lance Gross.

"We've got to take care of them. We've got to give them the tools to push them to success, and I'm all about that," said Gross.

In its 17th year, Disney Dreamers Academy focuses on youth from African American and under-represented communities. Disney, the parent company of 6abc, created the program to offer encouragement and an unforgettable experience.

"I never went to Disneyland. I never thought I would ever go to Disneyland," said Davies.

The message for these kids is the four days of activities at Walt Disney World Resort is just the beginning of a journey that shows how far their dreams can take them.

"They shed light in every single room they walk into," said Reneé, "and their excellence and their brilliance continue to be displayed in everything they do."

The Disney Dreamers have two more days in Orlando. On the last day, the kids will have a commencement ceremony before the head back home to apply everything they learned and start making their dreams reality.

