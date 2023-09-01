Caught on video: Police officer saves 18-month-old who stopped breathing

WARREN, Mich. -- Officer Fraser with Warren, Michigan police was on duty, looking out for distracted drivers this week when he said a blue Camaro sped by him going about double the speed limit, WXYZ reported.

He said when he pulled the car over near 12 Mile and Schoenherr Road the driver started yelling.

"He's waving his hands out the window, and he's saying that there's a baby that's unresponsive," Fraser said.

In the dashcam video above, you can hear the uncle and mom of the 18-month-old child inside the car saying, "Help, help we got a baby in here dying."

Watching the dashcam video back, Officer Fraser pointed out, "At this point, it's not about writing a ticket, stopping a speeding driver, there's an actual emergency here."

Officer Fraser told us the child was blue in the face and had saliva around his mouth. He took the child into his own hands and started administering care

At the same time the child's mom said, "We took him to the hospital. They said he had COVID and then he just started seizing."

As more officers began to arrive as backup, light breathing began to return to the 18-month-old.

The child was saved.

"Watching it now it's kind of overwhelming but in the moment there's really not much thought other than relying on the training," said Officer Fraser.

At the beginning of August, a Melvindale Officer saved a 3-year-old not breathing, and in June a Macomb County Deputy saved the life of a 2-year-old not breathing.

Officer Fraser said if he could offer any safety advice to parents; "Even if you live right next door to the hospital, I would say call 911. The dispatchers will tell you what to do and the paramedics will show up, especially with children."

Officer Fraser and the family of the child have yet to reconnect, but he told us if they would like to come by the police station he would love to have them.