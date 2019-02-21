WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --The handling of a dog is at the center of an investigation into possible animal cruelty.
The Washington Township Police Department says they are conducting an investigation after a video surfaced on social media.
The video shows a young woman appearing to toss a dog at different times.
It is not clear how police discovered the video but it has been posted and shared on social media.
-----
Follow us on YouTube
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About 6abc Apps