Washington Twp. police investigating after video shows woman toss dog

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (WPVI) --
The handling of a dog is at the center of an investigation into possible animal cruelty.

The Washington Township Police Department says they are conducting an investigation after a video surfaced on social media.

The video shows a young woman appearing to toss a dog at different times.

It is not clear how police discovered the video but it has been posted and shared on social media.

