Police are on the scene of a water main break in Philadelphia's Cedarbrook neighborhood.It happened in around 4 a.m. Friday in the 8000 block of Fayette Street.Fortunately, there is no water in any of the residents home.Residents are being asked to move their vehicles, and the streets department has been called to bring in a salt truck.Greenwood Road is closed between Michener and Fayette Street.