rescue

NJ State Troopers rescue 14-year-old boy from frigid marsh

By
ALLOWAY TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) -- A daring rescue was caught on video when New Jersey State Troopers saved a 14-year-old boy stuck waist deep in frigid water in Salem County.

Officials said the incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 21 around 11:30 p.m.

Sergeant Carl Scowcroft, Trooper Matthew Hess, and Trooper Thomas Rheault were called to the report of a 14-year-old boy who ran away from home and got stuck in a marsh near Sawmill Road in Alloway Township.

When troopers arrived, they entered the water and found the trapped boy, who was breathing slowly and was unresponsive.

"Due to the frigid temperature of the water, Sgt. Scowcroft made a determination that he needed to take immediate action to save the boy's life," state police said.

Sgt. Scowcroft quickly made his way through the mud as Troopers Hess and Rheault kept their flashlights on the victim.

Scowcroft pulled the boy out of the marsh and began carrying him towards the shoreline.

Officials said the boy appeared to be suffering from hypothermia.

A short time later, Alloway Township firefighters arrived and entered the water to assist.

The troopers secured the boy to a backboard and carried him up the embankment.

Alloway Township EMS evaluated the victim and took him to Salem Memorial Hospital where he was expected to make a full recovery.

WATCH THE FULL RESCUE VIDEO:

EMBED More News Videos

New Jersey State Troopers were caught on camera saving a 14-year-old boy stuck waist deep in frigid water in Salem County.

Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
alloway townshipstate trooperswater rescuerescuepolice
Copyright © 2021 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RESCUE
Captain recounts 'miracle' rescue of man stranded 36 hours at sea
3 people stranded on uninhabited Bahamas island for 33 days rescued
Sanitation workers' quick thinking praised in kidnapping rescue
Skier mauled by bear, rescued by Coast Guard
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Center City Macy's rape suspect taken into custody at his home
Tiger Woods is awake, recovering from 'significant injuries'
Underground fire causing Center City road closures
J&J single-dose COVID-19 shot poised for FDA decision
Pregnant teen injured in double shooting; 47 shots fired: Police
2 critically injured in Philadelphia speakeasy shooting
105-year-old NJ woman survives 2 pandemics
Show More
No charges for officers involved in Daniel Prude's death
WI company to build green, new USPS vehicles
Woman, 11-year-old child found dead in NJ pond
Doctor stabbed in face while treating patient in Philly
Meek Mill apologizes to Vanessa Bryant for referencing Kobe in song
More TOP STORIES News