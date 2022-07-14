water rescue

Woman critically injured after trying to save kids from ocean in Brigantine

Police are now investigating why the children were in the ocean. A witness said they became overpowered by a wave.
By
EMBED <>More Videos

Woman critically injured after trying to save kids from ocean

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after she tried to rescue her two children in the ocean in Brigantine, New Jersey.

Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a swimmer in distress

Brigantine City Beach Patrol rescued two young children and their 28-year-old mother from the water.

Emergency workers immediately began life-saving measures on the woman, police said.

She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.

The children were evaluated and were reunited with family.

Police are now investigating why the children were in the ocean. A witness said they became overpowered by a wave.

The woman came to help, but also became distressed, the witness said. The witness dialed 911.

Lifeguards were not on duty for the day yet, but were nearby training.

"A gentleman ran up from 7th street south to the guards here at 15th street saying that there was someone in trouble," said Brigantine Beach Patrol Chief Kip Emig.

Emig said the nor'easter back in May left some hazards that are still underwater.

"There's still some pretty deep gullies and it's very shallow out past the gully but it's pretty deep right off the shore here," said Emig.

He said lifeguards are trained to look for those hazards and are familiar with the conditions at the beach - another reason to only swim in the ocean when the guards are in the stands.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
brigantinejersey shorewater rescuelifeguard
Copyright © 2022 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
WATER RESCUE
Virginia flooding damages homes, prompts rescues
2 dead, including child, after boat capsizes in Hudson River
Dog rescued from water after swimming 1.5 miles off NJ coast
Twins who learned CPR from 'The Sandlot' save dad from drowning
TOP STORIES
Ivana Trump dies at 73
19-year-old shot multiple times at SEPTA station in Center City
Carjacking suspect arrested after multi-vehicle crash in Fairhill
School mourns teen girl killed after motorcycle hits minivan
Fake utility worker scammed 93-year-old man in his own home
Here's what's happening down at the shore this weekend
Teen girl charged with murder in deadly attack on 73-year-old
Show More
Federal prosecutor: Pa. dentist confessed to wife's safari death
Rosa Mexicano serves up 'elevated fiesta' authentic Mexican cuisine
Alex Murdaugh charged with murder in deaths of wife, son
Family's SUV shot 10 times in West Philly, 4 injured including toddler
Why is the BA.5 COVID-19 variant so contagious?
More TOP STORIES News