Woman critically injured after trying to save kids from ocean in Brigantine

BRIGANTINE, New Jersey (WPVI) -- A woman is in critical condition after she tried to rescue her two children in the ocean in Brigantine, New Jersey.Police and firefighters responded to a 911 call at about 9:30 a.m. Wednesday for a swimmer in distressBrigantine City Beach Patrol rescued two young children and their 28-year-old mother from the water.Emergency workers immediately began life-saving measures on the woman, police said.She was taken to AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center, where she was listed in critical condition.The children were evaluated and were reunited with family.Police are now investigating why the children were in the ocean. A witness said they became overpowered by a wave.The woman came to help, but also became distressed, the witness said. The witness dialed 911.Lifeguards were not on duty for the day yet, but were nearby training."A gentleman ran up from 7th street south to the guards here at 15th street saying that there was someone in trouble," said Brigantine Beach Patrol Chief Kip Emig.Emig said the nor'easter back in May left some hazards that are still underwater."There's still some pretty deep gullies and it's very shallow out past the gully but it's pretty deep right off the shore here," said Emig.He said lifeguards are trained to look for those hazards and are familiar with the conditions at the beach - another reason to only swim in the ocean when the guards are in the stands.