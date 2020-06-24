Water safety tips after 3 family members drown in New Jersey pool

Action News talked with an aquatic investigator who has some important pool safety tips.
An 8-year-old child, her mother and her grandfather were found dead Monday afternoon in the above-ground swimming pool in their backyard.
Aquatic safety consultant Michael Oostman has investigated hundreds of drownings across the country and said what happened in East Brunswick is rare and the large majority of drownings happen when children or non-swimmers are unsupervised.
"Any body of water has the opportunity to take someone's life," he said. "The message I want to get across today while we talk is supervision is critical in and around any body of water that you're going to be swimming within."
Oostman also said to make sure you have a certified electrician and a certified pool inspector check out your pool and its surroundings.
"If there was a light, for example, that the bonding on the electrical cord came undone or if the grounding didn't work properly and that current was put into the swimming pool or onto a metal device. Sometimes we'll see that in railings or ladders that can become electrocuted, and then anyone that touches that would certainly experience the full brunt of the current," he said.
But Oostman stresses the real takeaway is to be aware and make sure non-swimmers have a properly fitted Coast Guard-approved life jacket on at all times, even in your own backyard.
"Making sure please, please, please that we are supervising children and anyone when they're in a body of water, in particular a backyard swimming pool," he said.
More pool safety tips