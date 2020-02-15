Wawa burgers part of store's dinner menu test at select locations

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Wawa is known for its hoagies, but now it's branching out to burgers and fries.The popular convenience store says it's introducing hamburgers, breaded chicken sandwiches and waffle fries at a half-dozen stores for a trial run."Wawa is always testing new products and offers to ensure we're meeting our customers evolving tastes and demands. We are actively piloting some options (including those mentioned above) throughout our chain as part of a larger dinner platform we are testing," Wawa told 6abc in an e-mail.The new items will be available in the evenings beginning at 4 p.m.Wawa said more details about the pilot testing will be revealed in the upcoming weeks.