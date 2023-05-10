Local group We Walk PHL appears on 'Good Morning America' for National Walking Month

Walking groups gathered around the country, including here in Philadelphia, all part of Walk with GMA.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It's National Walking Month and on Wednesday, "Good Morning America's" Robin Roberts hosted a one-mile walking challenge.

You may have seen the group We Walk PHL around your neighborhood. There are currently 18 locations throughout the city where groups like this one take a walk in public parks.

We Walk PHL is free to join and meets several times a week, during the fall and spring seasons.

We Walk PHL is a partnership of Fairmount Park Conservancy and the City's Departments of Public Health and Parks & Recreation.

"We are putting the message out there that we are walking. We are getting healthy. We are on a journey to good health in Philadelphia," said Evelyn Sample-Oates from Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Being televised on GMA, the group gathered in West Fairmount Park where the Fairmount Park Conservancy is working to improve pedestrian safety, including adding two traffic circles and pedestrian-scaled lighting.

"When we start exploring, we start walking. We discover all the health benefits that are waiting there for us, the physical health of walking, the community health of getting to meet our neighbors and form relationships, but also the mental health and peace that comes from being in these amazingly beautiful green spaces," said Maura McCarthy, CEO of Fairmount Park Conservancy.

Sugar Roane of Germantown is now a We Walk PHL leader, in her sixth season with the group.

"I'm asthmatic. I was 242 pounds when I started. I was a size 24. I'm now a size 14. I'm not on all the medications. It just saved my life. It completely saved my life," said Roane.

Like many people, Roane doubted her abilities at first but found reassurance here.

"I said, 'Do you think I can walk?' She said, 'I know you can,' and the rest is history," Roane shared.

Roane is calling one and all to come out and get moving.

"We have people on walkers. We have people on ski sticks. We have people on canes. Whatever, just come out and walk," Roane said.

To get involved visit https://myphillypark.org/what-we-do/programs/we-walk-phl/ or join their Facebook group.