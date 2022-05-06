Community reacts to weapon scans starting soon for Philadelphia School District middle-schoolers

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Periodic weapons screenings begin next week for middle-schoolers in the School District of Philadelphia.At Friday morning drop-off at EW Rhodes School in North Philadelphia, Buddy Derry said periodic checks are not enough."They really need it all the time. Not once in a while, all the time," Derry said.Hand wands or metal detectors will be used to scan all sixth through eighth graders at least once before the end of the school year."If you're not doing nothing wrong, you should be happy with it," said Pete Moss of North Philadelphia.Parent Myran Brooker said, "I think it should be in every junior high school because gun violence is crazy right about now for our youth."A community member who declined to be named added, "They need it. They really do need it."Kamaya Johnson is currently in fifth grade but said she wouldn't mind."Some people be bringing guns to school and stuff, and you all don't want that to happen," Johnson said.According to a letter sent to parents, the scans will be conducted randomly at schools by school safety officers in the presence of at least one school leader.The plan does have its critics."I think metal-detecting children is kind of absurd, and, I mean, certain situations I could understand it but overall? No," said Michael DiCastelnuovo of South Philadelphia.Metal detectors have already been installed at Philadephia high schools for years, screening for guns and other weapons.But recently, weapons began surfacing at elementary and middle schools."I know sometimes it gives some people pause but it's not about criminalizing anyone or targeting anyone, it's about making our folks feel safe," said Kevin Bethel, chief of the Office of School Safety.Before students are scanned, they will have the chance to discard weapons or inappropriate items. If weapons are found on the students, they will be detained and referred to police.District leaders will decide over the summer whether to continue this next year.