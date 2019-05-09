Weather

6abc Weather Balloon launching this morning from Berks County

EMBED <>More Videos

David Murphy explains the science behind the 6abc Weather Ballloon during Action News Mornings on May 9, 2019.

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Action News meteorologist Karen Rogers will launch the 6abc Weather Balloon from the in Exeter Township, Berks County on Thursday morning.

You can track the 6abc Weather Balloon when it launches. Check back for updates!

We are launching the balloon to give you an up-close look at how they work.

From temperature to humidity and pressure, weather balloons are an important tool that help forecasters gather data.

Weather balloons are launched to gather high-altitude weather data critical for forecasting.

Every day, twice a day, squadrons of balloons, 900 worldwide, soar up to record conditions of the atmosphere. As the balloon moves farther away from the surface of Earth, there is less air pressure pushing against the outside of it.

This allows the gas inside the balloon to expand as it rises, to four times its original size before it bursts.

The flight typically takes more than two hours to the edge of space: 25 miles high!

As soon as the balloon begins to float, instruments on board measure temperature, pressure, and relative humidity, beaming data back to computers.

An on-board GPS records the movement of the balloon as it flies up, calculating wind speed and direction at different altitudes.

All this information is fed into weather computers that create three-dimensional models. These forecast models are sent to weather stations across the country to help meteorologists create weather forecasts you depend on every single day.
