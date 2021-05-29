A wet, chilly, and windy weekend down the shore

THE WILDWOODS, New Jersey (WPVI) -- It's not the ideal Memorial Day Weekend down at the shore.Few people braved the wind and rain Saturday morning on the boardwalk in Wildwood.The Giant Wheel on Morey's Piers reminds vacationers of the fun that could have been among the dreary gray skies.In North Wildwood, the sea is angry.Waves are crashing against the sea wall along 2nd Avenue and the beach.The rough surf is also taking parts of the beach back out to sea, as waves crash into the sand.Meteorologist Chris Sowers says a Coastal Flood Warning goes into effect for Cape May County 9 p.m. Saturday night.The forecast isn't looking much better for Sunday, with rain and breezy conditions continuing.