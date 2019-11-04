Weather

AccuWeather: A Few Showers For Election Day, Then A Late Week Cold Snap

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun mixes with some high clouds as we moved through the day, but overall, this was a bright day. Temperatures recovered from the coldest morning so far this season (35 degrees in Philadelphia) to a seasonable afternoon with a high of 59.

TONIGHT: More clouds build into the region overnight and it's not quite as cold. Our low dips to 46.

TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Its mostly cloudy with some morning showers, mainly near Philadelphia and areas south and east. Sun mixes with clouds during the afternoon and the high reaches 62.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but it's brisk and cooler with our high slipping to 56.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun with some showers are likely during the evening as a strong cold front moves in. Some areas could even see a touch of wet snow in the overnight hours. The high is 58 with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.

FRIDAY: A linger rain or wet snow shower is possible early in the morning, but most of the day features partly sunny skies. It will be blustery and cooler with a high of just 44 and wind chills making it feel no better than the 30's.

SATURDAY: This is a mainly sunny, but very chilly start to our weekend. Sunrise temperatures will only be in the 20s. The afternoon high is 44.

SUNDAY: Look for a sunny, chilly day with sunrise temperatures in the 20s again and a slightly milder afternoon high of 48.

MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow arriving at night. The high hits 48.

RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service

For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.

The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
weatherweather
Copyright © 2019 WPVI-TV. All Rights Reserved.
RELATED
StormTracker 6 and AccuWeather
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Wild video captures man firing 21 shots into Upper Darby home
Philly police arrest man in connection with 5 cold case murders
Trial set to begin for Sean Kratz, accused in Bucks County murders
DeSean Jackson to have surgery, could miss 6 weeks: Sources
Wilmington police recover body from Christina River
New election law means thousands more mail-in ballots for NJ counties
Show More
Pennsylvania Turnpike plans to be cashless by fall 2021
2019 Voter Guide from the Philadelphia Citizen
Are you ready for Philadelphia's new voting machines?
Philadelphia police seek suspects in brazen Family Dollar robbery
Man shoots, kills would-be robber in West Philadelphia
More TOP STORIES News