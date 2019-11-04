PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Sun mixes with some high clouds as we moved through the day, but overall, this was a bright day. Temperatures recovered from the coldest morning so far this season (35 degrees in Philadelphia) to a seasonable afternoon with a high of 59.
TONIGHT: More clouds build into the region overnight and it's not quite as cold. Our low dips to 46.
TUESDAY (ELECTION DAY): Its mostly cloudy with some morning showers, mainly near Philadelphia and areas south and east. Sun mixes with clouds during the afternoon and the high reaches 62.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny skies return, but it's brisk and cooler with our high slipping to 56.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun with some showers are likely during the evening as a strong cold front moves in. Some areas could even see a touch of wet snow in the overnight hours. The high is 58 with overnight lows in the low to mid 30s.
FRIDAY: A linger rain or wet snow shower is possible early in the morning, but most of the day features partly sunny skies. It will be blustery and cooler with a high of just 44 and wind chills making it feel no better than the 30's.
SATURDAY: This is a mainly sunny, but very chilly start to our weekend. Sunrise temperatures will only be in the 20s. The afternoon high is 44.
SUNDAY: Look for a sunny, chilly day with sunrise temperatures in the 20s again and a slightly milder afternoon high of 48.
MONDAY: Mostly cloudy with rain or snow arriving at night. The high hits 48.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
AccuWeather: A Few Showers For Election Day, Then A Late Week Cold Snap
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More