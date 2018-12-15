AccuWeather: Periods of Rain

TONIGHT: Periods of rain with the heaviest overnight. Lows: 34-40.SUNDAY: It's another wet day with periods of rain. It's breezy and cooler with a high of only 44. Watch for wet snow in the higher elevations of the Poconos that could bring a slushy inch of snow.MONDAY: It's a brighter start to the work week with partly sunny skies. It's still breezy, but not as chilly with a high of 47. Watch for a spotty shower late in the day and it could be a snow shower in the Poconos.TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies are likely, but a shot of colder air arrives with a brisk breeze. Our high is 39.WEDNESDAY: It's not as cold under mostly sunny skies. We'll reach a high of 45.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with sunny breaks. Later in the day or at night, the clouds thicken and some rain is possible. Our high is 49.FRIDAY: It's cloudy and mild with more rain possible. The high is 55.SATURDAY: Mostly cloudy, breezy with a shower possible. High 48.--------------------