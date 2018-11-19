WEATHER

AccuWeather: A Bit Milder Today, Cold For Thanksgiving

Melissa Magee with AccuWeather on Action News at 11 p.m., November 18, 2018

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
Clouds will give way to occasional sunny breaks. Winds are light. It's a bit milder with a high of 53.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and a few spotty showers or sprinkles are possible overnight. Winds remain on the light side. The low is 41.

TUESDAY: Clouds should give way to some afternoon sun. The high is still relatively pleasant: 50.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly sunny skies with a chilly breeze and a cooler high around 44. Temperatures plunge overnight.

THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It is much colder in the morning with sunrise temperatures in the low 20s. It will also be breezy. Wear plenty of extra layers and bring all your extra gear if you're headed to the 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Parade. We'll see plenty of sunshine, but by noon, we'll probably still be in the upper 20s. The afternoon high is just 32. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s during the day.

FRIDAY: It's still mostly sunny, but still cold. The temperature at dawn will be about 20! Obviously, if you have plans to be out early shopping, you'll want all your extra gear and plenty of layers, especially if you'll be waiting in line for stores to open. The afternoon high is just 38.

SATURDAY: Milder air returns, but so do the clouds which will be increasing through the day. Some showers are possible at times. The high improves to 53.

SUNDAY: Clouds are still in play. Some more rain is possible. The high is 54.

MONDAY: We still have a good deal of clouds around with a shower possible. The high is 52.
