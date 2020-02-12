AccuWeather: A few spotty showers this weekend

weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a beautiful day across the region with the temperature getting to 78 in Philadelphia which is a few degrees above normal. There were a few showers and even rumbles of thunder in spots but most areas remain quiet and dry this evening.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, seasonable. Low 54.

SUNDAY: Not as sunny as Saturday. Expect more clouds than sunshine with a spotty shower Sunday afternoon. The best chance for a shower will be west and north of the city. There could even be a rumble of thunder, High 72.

MONDAY: Clouds and some sun. A spotty shower is possible, especially north of the city, High 72.

TUESDAY: Temperatures start to climb. Mostly sunny skies, warm and pleasant, High 78.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 82

THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 83.

FRIDAY: Intervals of sun and clouds, High 85.

