PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a beautiful day across the region with the temperature getting to 78 in Philadelphia which is a few degrees above normal. There were a few showers and even rumbles of thunder in spots but most areas remain quiet and dry this evening.
TONIGHT: Partly cloudy, seasonable. Low 54.
SUNDAY: Not as sunny as Saturday. Expect more clouds than sunshine with a spotty shower Sunday afternoon. The best chance for a shower will be west and north of the city. There could even be a rumble of thunder, High 72.
MONDAY: Clouds and some sun. A spotty shower is possible, especially north of the city, High 72.
TUESDAY: Temperatures start to climb. Mostly sunny skies, warm and pleasant, High 78.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warm. High 82
THURSDAY: Partly sunny and warm. High 83.
FRIDAY: Intervals of sun and clouds, High 85.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: A few spotty showers this weekend
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News