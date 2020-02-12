Weather

AccuWeather: A Warm Thursday, Sun to Clouds

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- The first day of April came with the return of sunshine, along with a few clouds and a cool breeze.

TONIGHT: Skies clear. It remains somewhat breezy and chilly with a low of 39.

THURSDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds. It will be a windy day, with gusts near 35 MPH at times. The high hits a seasonable 56..

FRIDAY: We'll see plenty of clouds and a spotty shower, especially in the morning. The high is 55.

SATURDAY: The weekend starts out in great shape with a mix of clouds and sun and a seasonable high of 59.

SUNDAY: Clouds will mix with a few sunny breaks. A spotty shower is possible, but mainly late in the day and at night. The high improves to 64.

MONDAY: Morning sunshine gives way to increasing clouds, but it's very comfortable with a mild high of 69.

TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a passing shower here and there. The high is still mild: 68.

WEDNESDAY: Our warm pattern continues. Look for mostly cloudy skies with another shower at times, but the high reaches 67.

More TOP STORIES News