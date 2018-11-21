AccuWeather Alert: Chilly Today, Bitter Cold For Thanksgiving

Early sunshine gives way to a few clouds later in the day. Winds will pick up and become blustery during the afternoon. The high is a cooler 46. Some flurries are possible during the afternoon with a late day snow shower or quick snow squall not out of the question in northern suburbs and especially in the Poconos.TONIGHT: The winds stay blustery overnight and colder air arrives. The low in Philadelphia is 21. Many suburbs will dip into the teens.THURSDAY (THANKSGIVING): It's much colder in the morning with sunrise temperatures in the low 20s. It will also be very windy. Wear plenty of extra layers and bring all your extra gear (hats, scarves, gloves, blankets, hand warmers) if you're headed to the 6abc Dunkin Donuts Thanksgiving Parade. We'll see plenty of sunshine, but by noon, we'll probably still be in the mid 20s. The afternoon high is just 30, the coldest Thanksgiving since 1996 and the second coldest since 1901 (high: 27). Wind chills will be in the teens during the day.FRIDAY: It's still mostly sunny, but still cold. The temperature at dawn will be about 18! Obviously, if you have plans to be out early shopping, you'll want all your extra gear and plenty of layers, especially if you'll be waiting in line for stores to open. The afternoon high is just 34.SATURDAY: Milder air returns, but so do the clouds which will be increasing through the day. Rain moves in mainly in the afternoon and night. It could begin as some brief freezing rain in northwest suburbs before changing to rain. The high improves to 53.SUNDAY: Clouds mix with sunshine. The high improves slightly to 55. Rain arrives at night.MONDAY: We still have a good deal of clouds around with some periods of rain likely. The high is 54.TUESDAY: More rain can't be ruled out with cloudy skies otherwise and a cooler high around 47.WEDNESDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. It's brisk and chilly with the high climbing to 44.------