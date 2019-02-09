AccuWeather: Blustery And Cold

SATURDAY: Mostly sunny, windy and cold. Winds: NW 15-25 mph, gusts to 35 mph. High 35. Wind Chills: Teens and low 20's.TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold with diminishing winds. Lows 15-20.SUNDAY: Increasing clouds, still cold. High 39. Light snow develops after midnight.MONDAY: Light snow during the morning hours, giving a general coating to 1" with locally 2". This could cause some issues for the Monday morning commute, but this is not a big storm. Mostly cloudy throughout the day with flurries from time to time. Steadier snow and sleet redevelops during the evening. High 39.TUESDAY: A bigger storm moves in early in the morning with snow initially and then a period of icing, which for some north of the Pennsylvania Turnpike could be rather lengthy. Here in Philadelphia this looks like we go from snow to sleet to plain rain as temperatures warm toward the evening hours. Likely school delays and cancellations for many areas. The hardest hit areas for snow will be up in the Lehigh Valley. We are issuing an Alert for this day. The high is 38.WEDNESDAY: Its a windy day with clouds breaking for some sun during the afternoon. The high improves to 46.THURSDAY (VALENTINE'S DAY): Look for mostly sunny skies and a high around 41.FRIDAY: Increasing clouds with rain arriving and a high of 45.--------------------