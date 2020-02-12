Weather

AccuWeather: Brush of Rain Tonight, Early Fall Chill This Weekend

By
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- A cold front approaching from the northwest brought us a southwesterly flow, with more humidity, seasonably warm temperatures, clouds and some showers, mainly South Jersey and Delaware.

TONIGHT: Cloudy with the very northern fringes of Sally's remnants brushing parts of our area with some rain. The Lehigh Valley and northwest suburbs will be cloudy, but mainly dry. Philadelphia,I-95 Metro area will get a few showers. In Central Delaware and Southern New Jersey, expect a period of light rain, centered on the middle of the night, generally 1/4" to 1/2." Low: 63.

FRIDAY; This is a transition day. We start with clouds and a lingering shower, especially south of the city. Some sun will break though to finish the day as gusty northerly winds take over ushering in an even cooler air mass than we had this week. North-northeast winds at 12-20mph will make for a chilly feel as dewpoints plummet from the upper 50s to mid 40s by evening. High: 71.

SATURDAY: The weekend will be very bright, but have an October feel. Highs no better than the mid 60s with even Philadelphia dipping into the upper 40s for at least one night. Perfect for making that first fire of the season! High 65.

SUNDAY: Cool, with plenty of sunshine. The high hits 66.

MONDAY: The fall-like pattern remains unbroken. Look for another mostly sunny day with another cool high around 66.

TUESDAY: This is another mostly sunny, pleasant day with a warmer high of 71.Fall officially arrives at 9:30AM.

WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and warmer. The high climbs to 78.

THURSDAY: Sunny with climbing temperatures. The high hits 80.

