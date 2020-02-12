AccuWeather: Brutal cold and strong winds soon arrive

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: A strengthening area of low pressure will pass to our south tonight across North Carolina bringing a decent swath of 1-3" to the northern Piedmont, this includes Raleigh and Greensboro over to the northern Outer Banks. For us we'll keep plenty of clouds overnight and see those linger into the first part of the morning. Lows in the 20s.
THURSDAY: Clouds will then break for the afternoon with winds kicking up to 40mph gusts. High temperatures will only top out at 34, about 7 degrees below average. Wind chills all day will hover in the upper teens to low 20s.
FRIDAY: The core of the coldest air arrives Friday with a high of just 27! This will be the coldest day of the winter so far and coldest since the winter of 2019. Winds will remain gusty overnight Thursday and through Friday. With a very well mixed atmosphere gusts of 45mph are possible during the day. This will make for wind chills In the single digits in the morning and just mid teens in the afternoon. A brutal winter day!
SATURDAY: Saturday the winds relax as high pressure moves in with abundant sunshine. High temperatures will only reach 30 and with just a light wind wind chills will be in the mid 20s.
SUNDAY: Another area of low pressure will be pushing toward the Ohio Valley after dumping 3 to 6 feet of snow on the Sierras in California over the next 2 days. This will turn skies cloudy and snow is likely to develop overnight. We will then have a snow,mix,rain event on our hands to start next week. This looks to be a slow moving system so we will likely be dealing with it well into Monday night. At this point who sees what and just how much remains highly uncertain, but at this point it certainly looks like we will be getting some sort of mix across our area.
MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow and rain, depending on the track and strength of the storm. The high hits 39.
TUESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 39 and a few flurries or a snow shower.
