AccuWeather: Clouds Thicken Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --
TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Winds diminish. Lows 27-33.

SUNDAY: Sunshine fading behind increasing afternoon clouds. A few rain and snow showers are possible at night. High 45.

MONDAY: (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly sunny and breezy. High 45. Wind chills in the 30's.

TUESDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Rather chilly with mostly sunny skies expected. High 42.

WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 46.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. High 45.

FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy with rain possible late in the day. High 60.

SATURDAY: A leftover shower early; otherwise clouds breaking for sun. High 49.

