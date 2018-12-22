AccuWeather: Clouds Thicken Sunday

TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Winds diminish. Lows 27-33.SUNDAY: Sunshine fading behind increasing afternoon clouds. A few rain and snow showers are possible at night. High 45.MONDAY: (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly sunny and breezy. High 45. Wind chills in the 30's.TUESDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Rather chilly with mostly sunny skies expected. High 42.WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 46.THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. High 45.FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy with rain possible late in the day. High 60.SATURDAY: A leftover shower early; otherwise clouds breaking for sun. High 49.--------------------