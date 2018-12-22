AccuWeather: Clouds Thicken Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) --TONIGHT: Mostly clear and cold. Winds diminish. Lows 27-33.
SUNDAY: Sunshine fading behind increasing afternoon clouds. A few rain and snow showers are possible at night. High 45.
MONDAY: (CHRISTMAS EVE): Partly sunny and breezy. High 45. Wind chills in the 30's.
TUESDAY: (CHRISTMAS DAY) Rather chilly with mostly sunny skies expected. High 42.
WEDNESDAY: Partly sunny and chilly. High 46.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. High 45.
FRIDAY: Becoming cloudy with rain possible late in the day. High 60.
SATURDAY: A leftover shower early; otherwise clouds breaking for sun. High 49.
--------------------
Send a News Tip to Action News
Learn More About All of The 6abc Apps