PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Pockets of heavy morning rain are giving way to a mainly cloudy, damp afternoon with a few additional, lighter showers around. An afternoon thunderstorm can't be ruled out. Some of these could produce gusty winds. There's a slight chance of a severe storm in Delaware, western Chester and Berks counties and points farther west. Today's high will be 67 (a few degrees lower if the rain doesn't let up and clouds don't break a bit).
TONIGHT: A spotty shower or thunderstorm can't be ruled out this evening. Overnight, we're looking at mainly cloudy skies with a somewhat mild low of 52.
MONDAY: Look for another mainly cloudy day with some spotty showers around throughout the day and into the evening. It's not a wash-out, but damp at times. The high is a cooler 61.
TUESDAY: A stalled frontal boundary keeps us under mainly cloudy skies with a few sunny breaks and another passing shower around. The high is around 61 again.
WEDNESDAY: This is yet another mostly cloudy day with another spotty shower possible. The high is 60.
THURSDAY: Our mostly cloudy, damp pattern continues with a chance of rain and another cool high of 63.
FRIDAY: Some early showers are still possible, but the afternoon looks dry with some sun possible. The high reaches 65.
SATURDAY: Finally, a rain-free day looks possible! We're calling for a nice mix of clouds and sun with a high of 66.
SUNDAY: Unsettled weather returns. We have lots of clouds and possible rain. The high is 64.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
AccuWeather: Cloudy and rainy today, spotty storms tonight
WEATHER
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News