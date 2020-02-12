weather

AccuWeather: Cloudy, periods of rain today

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Look for cloudy skies today with periods of rain that could be steady at times. Temperatures will hover in the low to mid 40s through the day, mild enough to continue melting any remaining snow. Snow melt combined with today's general inch of rainfall could lead to some flooded streets and poor drainage areas.

TONIGHT: We continue to see periods of rain and drizzle with some additional pockets of steady rain possible. The low is 43.

MONDAY: Some lingering rain is likely early in the morning, but overall, clouds will give way to some sunshine by afternoon and this will be a good-looking day. Unfortunately, it will also turn rather windy by the afternoon with gusts of 40 and even 45 mph at times. Our high rises to a mild 51.

TUESDAY: Colder air races back into the region for a brief visit. Temperatures will be in the 20s in the morning with an afternoon high of only 38. It will be brisk with morning wind chills likely dropping into the upper single digits well north and west of the city and the teens everywhere else. Wind chills will hold in the 20s for much of the afternoon.

WEDNESDAY: A cold start gives way to a milder afternoon with sunshine and occasional clouds. The high is 51. We're watching a passing storm system to our south, but at this point, it appears rain from that low pressure center will remain well south of our area.

THURSDAY: Look for partly to mostly sunny skies and another mild high of 53.

FRIDAY: We have intervals of clouds and sun with a slightly cooler high of 46.

SATURDAY: We have a brisk and colder start to the weekend with partly sunny skies and a chilly high of 41. We're keeping an eye on a storm system passing just to our south and east, but for now, this looks like a miss for us.

SUNDAY: Look for a blend of clouds and sun with a seasonable high of 47.

