AccuWeather: Damp and cool today, weekend warmup

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- FRIDAY: It's refreshing with low humidity today, but it's not a very nice day as a ripple of energy rides along in the flow lifting moisture up into our region. This morning we're seeing scattered showers everywhere. The best chance for precipitation this afternoon will be s from Philadelphia on south. With clouds and scattered showers around and an easterly wind, we will keep temperatures around 10 degrees below normal at just 69.
SATURDAY: That area of low pressure that rides along the VA/NC border heads out to sea and we get into a period of subsidence or sinking air behind that. This will lead to a mix of sun and clouds with temperatures rebounding to right around 80. Humidity levels stay low and this looks like a real nice day.
SUNDAY: As we head into Sunday, there looks to be a decent amount of low level moisture in the column so plenty of clouds with limited sunshine. Then a boundary approaches from the northwest late in the day and that could trigger an evening t'storm. Highs again near 80.
MONDAY: It's the warmest day of the week with a high of 85. We'll see mostly sunny skies. High 85.
TUESDAY: It looks like a seasonable day with some sun, lots of clouds and a few showers or thunderstorms. High: 82.
WEDNESDAY: We'll have a beautiful day with a good deal of sun and a high of just 78.
THURSDAY: It stays nice and bright with temperatures a couple of degrees below average. High: 80.
