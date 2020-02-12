Weather

AccuWeather: Dense Fog This Morning, Nice and Warm Later

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Dense fog will be an issue for a while this morning and clouds will probably hang around through about midday. But the afternoon looks brighter with some sunny breaks and a warm high of 75.

TONIGHT: We have partly cloudy skies during the evening with another round of fog developing toward morning, but it's another mild night with a low of 62.

THURSDAY: Another round of fog is likely in the morning. During the afternoon, sun mixes with clouds. It's still very warm for October with a high of 76.

FRIDAY: More clouds build in and the high drops to 71.

SATURDAY: Clouds will mix with occasional sunshine and it's still warm with a high of 74. A shower can't be ruled out late in the day or at night, but with only a 20% chance of rain, most areas will probably remain dry.

SUNDAY: A front that's spent days stalled just to our north finally drops through the region and we'll all feel the change. Look for a lot more clouds, limited sun and much cooler air in place with a high only reaching around 61. A very spotty shower is possible.

MONDAY: We're still unsettled with another shower around. Otherwise, we're looking at a mix of clouds with occasional sunny breaks and a warm high of 71.

TUESDAY: Clouds hang tough. More showers are possible. Our high is still unseasonably warm at 72.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds may break for a little sun at times, but it's breezy and a lot cooler with a high of 64.

