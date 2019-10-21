AccuWeather: Dreary with Late Day Rain Tuesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Early clouds gave way to abundant sunshine during the afternoon today with light winds and a mild high of 70.
TONIGHT: Clouds will increase overnight with some fog and spotty drizzle possible by morning. The low is 52.
TUESDAY: Look for cloudy and breezy conditions with drizzle and spotty light showers from dawn into mid afternoon. After that, pockets of steadier rain will develop and the evening commute looks wet with the last raindrops not departing until around midnight. The high is a tad cooler at 66.
WEDNESDAY: Some early fog is possible, but we quickly transition to mostly sunny skies and the bulk of the day looks nice. It will be cooler and a bit breezy, however, with a high of just 65.
THURSDAY: This is another mostly sunny, pleasant day with a high around 68.
FRIDAY: Look for any early sun giving way to increasing clouds during the day with rain possible at night. It's still cool with another high of 67.
SATURDAY: Look for partly cloudy skies with a chance of morning rain. The high is a cooler 59.
SUNDAY: Clouds will still be numerous and some additional rain is possible, especially at night. The high is still cool: 58.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies return with a high of 64.
