AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning; More Late Day Storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another hot and steamy today with partial sunshine and a high of 91 in Philadelphia. Once again, storms developed during the afternoon and evening, producing drenching downpours.

EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: This is in effect in urban centers in counties near I-95. It runs until 7 p.m. with heat indices between 95 and 100.

SATURDAY: It's hot and very humid again. A few more showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day and some of these could become severe. The high reaches 90 with a heat index values near 100 again.

SUNDAY: This is still a very warm day, but probably not quite as humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, but the majority of the day is dry and growing somewhat more comfortable. The high dips to 88.

MONDAY: Change is in the air! Look for a partly sunny and pleasant day with much lower humidity and a high around 87.

TUESDAY: It's another great summer day with mostly sunny skies and a warm high around 88.

WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds and we see a hot high around 90. A shower or spotty storm can't be ruled out, especially at night.

THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Humidity increases. A late day thunderstorm is possible. The high hits 87.

FRIDAY: This looks like a warm and muggy end to the work week. Look for hazy sunshine and a high around 88. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out.

