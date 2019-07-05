AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Warning; More Late Day Storms

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another hot and steamy today with partial sunshine and a high of 91 in Philadelphia. Once again, storms developed during the afternoon and evening, producing drenching downpours.
EXCESSIVE HEAT WARNING: This is in effect in urban centers in counties near I-95. It runs until 7 p.m. with heat indices between 95 and 100.
SATURDAY: It's hot and very humid again. A few more showers and thunderstorms are likely during the day and some of these could become severe. The high reaches 90 with a heat index values near 100 again.
SUNDAY: This is still a very warm day, but probably not quite as humid. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is possible, but the majority of the day is dry and growing somewhat more comfortable. The high dips to 88.
MONDAY: Change is in the air! Look for a partly sunny and pleasant day with much lower humidity and a high around 87.
TUESDAY: It's another great summer day with mostly sunny skies and a warm high around 88.
WEDNESDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds and we see a hot high around 90. A shower or spotty storm can't be ruled out, especially at night.
THURSDAY: Clouds mix with some sun. Humidity increases. A late day thunderstorm is possible. The high hits 87.
FRIDAY: This looks like a warm and muggy end to the work week. Look for hazy sunshine and a high around 88. A thunderstorm can't be ruled out.
RELATED: Severe weather advisories, watches and warnings from the National Weather Service
For weather updates wherever you go, please download the AccuWeather app.
The EXCLUSIVE AccuWeather 7 Day Forecast
More Videos
TOP STORIES
Show More
More TOP STORIES News