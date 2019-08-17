Weather

AccuWeather: Excessive Heat Watch Through Wednesday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was a warm, humid Saturday. The high in Philadelphia hit 89 degrees. But, the heat index climbed into the mid 90s. The heat and humidity will intensify over the next several days.

TONIGHT: Partly cloudy and muggy. Lows 71-73.

SUNDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. There will likely be a thunderstorm around during the afternoon. High 92. Heat Index 100.

MONDAY: Mostly sunny, hot and humid. High 94. Heat Index 104.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny, hot and humid. An afternoon thunderstorm is possible. High 94. Heat Index 104.

WEDNESDAY: Still hot and humid. Strong thunderstorms may develop during the late afternoon and evening. High 91.

THURSDAY: Partly sunny, not as warm. The humidity begins to lower during the afternoon. A spotty shower or thunderstorm is likely. High 86.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny and very comfortable. High 80.

SATURDAY: Sunshine and low humidity. High 82.

