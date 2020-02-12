AccuWeather: Flash Flood Watch Today

Weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TODAY: As a cold front approaches we'll see a spotty shower/thunderstorm this morning. But, the afternoon and evening will feature numerous downpours and thunderstorms. The National Weather Service has posted a Flash Flood Watch for most of the area from 11am through this evening. The high will hit near 90.

THURSDAY: That front stalls near our area and a couple of impulses of energy ride along it. It will continue to be humid, with downpours and thunderstorms at times. That will hold the temperature to 83.
FRIDAY: It's more of the same: rather cloudy, warm and humid, with some showers and thunderstorms at times and a high around 83.

SATURDAY: It looks like the pattern will break for the weekend. We'll see some sunshine mixing with the clouds and a chance for a shower or thunderstorm. The humidity drops a notch too. High: 84.

SUNDAY: We'll see partly sunny skies with only the chance for a thunderstorm. High of 80.

MONDAY: It stays partly sunny, humid with a shower chance. High: 82.

