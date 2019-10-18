AccuWeather: Frost Advisories Overnight; Rain on Sunday

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Morning clouds gave way to afternoon sunshine. The high only hit 61 degrees. That's five degrees below average.
TONIGHT: Winds diminish overnight. Skies clear, but it's colder than it's been in many areas at any time this season. The low in Philadelphia is 39 with some northwest suburbs dipping closer to the freezing mark.
A FROST ADVISORY is in effect from 2 a.m. to 9 a.m. Saturday in Berks, the Lehigh Valley, northern Chester, Montgomery and Bucks counties, as well as the Poconos and interior New Jersey. Bring those potted plants inside and cover any sensitive plants.
SATURDAY: We start off very chilly. But, with abundant sunshine and light winds, it will feel better by midday and the afternoon. Overall, this will be a gorgeous fall day with highs around 64. This is the day you want to head to the pumpkin patch and get some raking done.
SUNDAY: We will be on the northern side of what has been named Tropical Storm Nestor down in the Gulf Of Mexico. This system will be racing northeastward over the next 24-36 hours and will brush our area with clouds and rain. At this point much of the area could see some rain, especially in the middle part of the day. But, areas to the southeast, like Millville, Dover and Cape May, could see a real soaking of 1/2" to 3/4". If the storm lifts any farther north, then more of the area could get in on the heavier rains. Rain could impact the Union Playoff game at 3pm. Regardless, Sunday is definitely the gloomier and cooler day with a high of only 59.
MONDAY: Look for a mostly sunny and pleasant start to the work week. The afternoon will also be milder with a high of 71.
TUESDAY: Clouds dominate the skies. It's breezy and mild with showers likely later in the day and at night. The high hits 68.
WEDNESDAY: A morning shower is possible, but we likely see fairly quick drying. Otherwise, look for a partly sunny, breezy and cooler day with an afternoon high of 63.
THURSDAY: It's mostly sunny with a cool high around 65.
FRIDAY: Sun mixes with occasional clouds. We get another high around 68.
