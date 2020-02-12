AccuWeather: Frost and freeze overnight for all

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: The winds will lessen and with clear skies we expect a very chilly night for this late in the season. A freeze warning has been posted for the northwest suburbs and the Pine Barrens of New Jersey. Even frost advisories are up for the highly urbanized areas of Philadelphia and Wilmington as low temperatures will range from 32 to 38 across the region.
FRIDAY: High pressure will be located in the southeastern U.S. and that will give us a westerly wind at 12-25mph. It will be a chilly morning, but by the afternoon temperatures will be rebounding into the low to mid 60s making for a much better feel on the way home.
THE WEEKEND: It starts nice with sunshine and then clouds by late in the day Saturday. A period of rain with " to 1" is expected Saturday night after 8pm into early Sunday morning. We should dry out again with some sun for Sunday afternoon so the rain is pretty well timed. The highs both days this weekend will be in the upper 60s.
MONDAY: It's a mostly sunny and breezy start to the work week, with a high of 65.
TUESDAY: Look for a mostly sunny day with a mild high of 75.
WEDNESDAY: Look for a partly sunny, warmer afternoon with a summer-like high of near 82.
