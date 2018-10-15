AccuWeather: Gusty Downpours With A Cold Front Tonight

It was a gray, damp Monday. Morning showers gave way to a mostly cloudy afternoon with seasonable temperatures in the upper 60s.TONIGHT: The first of three cold fronts for the week will pass through tonigh between 8pm and 1am from northwest to southeast, with a defined line of downpours. With a decent low level jet in place, any stronger shower could bring down a locally strong wind gusts. The same can be said if we were to see a thunderstorm develop within that line, best chance of that across southern New Jersey and central Delaware. Otherwise, we have mostly cloudy skies and a chilly overnight low of 49.TUESDAY: A weak area of high pressure moves in and we see plenty of sunshine with just a few high cirrus clouds mixing in. Northwest winds will be breezy, at 8-16mph, with a high of just 59.WEDNESDAY: Our next cold front moves in during the afternoon. Just ahead of it temperatures should spike near 61, still below normal for mid October. Winds will become increasingly gusty with afternoon gusts out of the WNW on the order of 35-40mph.THURSDAY: Winds turn out of the north around an approaching high pressure center and we end up much cooler and downright cold at night. Look for a decent amount of sunshine, a high of only 50 and overnight lows in the 30s.FRIDAY: Look for a sunrise temperature around 37 in Philadelphia with some suburbs even colder. Frost is likely. The day stars with sunshine, followed by increasing clouds,. The high moderates to 60.SATURDAY: Another system arrives, bringing lots of clouds and some spotty rain and drizzle for the start of the weekend. The high improves slightly to 62.SUNDAY: Clouds give way to increasing sunshine as the latest boundary slides away from us to the east. Eagles fans should see some sun during the game against the Panthers. It's a chilly and very windy day, however, with a high of just 53.MONDAY: It looks like a sunny start to the new work week. The high drops to 50.