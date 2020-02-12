AccuWeather Alert: Ice Storm Warning issued for parts of region

An ICE STORM WARNING (dark purple color) has been issued for our far western counties Monday evening - early Tuesday morning. Significant icing is possible with an accretion approaching a half inch in the Lehigh Valley. This will cause power outages and downed tree branches. pic.twitter.com/dItTVt6zU7— Chris Sowers (@chris_sowers) February 14, 2021
TONIGHT: Cloudy and cold with spotty freezing drizzle/sleet after midnight. Some icy patches are possible. Lows 28-32.
MONDAY (PRESIDENT'S DAY): Cloudy with occasional freezing rain and drizzle during the morning hours. Icy patches are possible. Spotty freezing rain and drizzle is possible during the afternoon with the rain and ice becoming steadier overnight. High 34.
TUESDAY: Icy precipitation is likely in the morning with a change to rain later in the morning or afternoon near I-95 and points south. Icy conditions could linger in northern suburbs. Exact details are still coming together, but this could be a significant ice storm for at least parts of the viewing area. The high in Philadelphia shoots all the way up to 45.
WEDNESDAY: Mostly sunny and cold. High 34.
THURSDAY: Mostly cloudy and cold with snow early in the day changing over to ice and rain. Several inches are possible before the change over. High 37.
FRIDAY: Clouds, some sun. Breezy and milder. High 44.
SATURDAY: Partly sunny and colder. High 37.
SUNDAY: Sun and clouds, seasonable. High 45
