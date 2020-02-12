AccuWeather: Light rain and clouds Thursday

weather

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- TONIGHT: We have more showers with mainly cloudy skies. The low is 52.

THURSDAY: We start the day with some light rain and clouds. Rain moves out and clouds gradually break from southwest to northeast during the afternoon. The high hits 62.

FRIDAY: It's still mostly cloudy with a few isolated showers around. It's breezy and cooler, with ah high of 57.

SATURDAY: Finally, the unsettled weather pattern that's been bothering us for most of the week takes a break. This looks like a mainly dry, much nicer day with partly sunny skies. The high bounces back to 60.

SUNDAY: Mostly cloudy with an isolated shower. Our high is a pleasant 63.

MONDAY: Clouds break for some sunshine. The high is a seasonable 65.

TUESDAY: We get a surge of warmer air ahead of our next cold front. It's partly cloudy and warm, with a high of 70.

WEDNESDAY: Clouds thicken, with the chance of some showers. The high cools a bit to 64, but that's close to average for late April.

