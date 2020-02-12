weather

AccuWeather: Light snow/sleet/rain on the way

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- It was another chilly day, with thickening clouds and a high of 36.

TONIGHT: Clouds increase and some snow showers move in after midnight. Snow will eventually mix with sleet and freezing rain overnight. We're only expecting a coating to 1" in some areas. While this is a minor event, slippery road conditions are still possible wherever snow or other types of wintry precipitation occurs. The low is 30.

TUESDAY: Some lingering light snow and ice will quickly change over to light rain in most of the area during the morning, with a wintry mix potentially hanging around longer in northwest suburbs. There may be minor ice accumulation north and west of the I-95 corridor, so take it slow on untreated surfaces. Temperatures should climb above freezing during the morning in most areas, with on and off rain showers. Our high is 40.

WEDNESDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a high of 44.

THURSDAY: This is a partly cloudy, windy day with a high of 36.

FRIDAY: This the coldest day so far this season, with a high of only 29 and wind chills in the teens.

SATURDAY: We're looking at a mostly sunny, cold start to the weekend with a high of 34.

SUNDAY: More clouds arrive. It's a bit milder with a high of 39.

MONDAY: Look for mostly cloudy skies with a chance for some rain, which could begin as a wintry mix of snow and rain if it comes in earlier enough in the morning. The high is 40.

